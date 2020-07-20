REPORTS: Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton tested postive for COVID-19.

“I did not travel with our team after I tested positive for COVID-19,” Connaughton told ESPN. “I am healthy, and I feel great, and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols.”

Thanks for the thoughts & prayers. Feeling great and looking forward to being back with the squad soon... luckily I always have a basketball in my apartment - sorry to the people living below me 🤷🏼‍♂️🏀😷 #FearTheDeer 🦌 — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) July 20, 2020

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is not in Orlando with the team and released the following statement to ESPN and Milwaukee JS: pic.twitter.com/FCRfubq6JM — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 20, 2020

Connaughton is averaging 5.1 points , 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe didn’t travel with the team to Orlando due to a positive COVID-19 test, as well.

