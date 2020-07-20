REPORTS: Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has COVID-19
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton tested postive for COVID-19.
“I did not travel with our team after I tested positive for COVID-19,” Connaughton told ESPN. “I am healthy, and I feel great, and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols.”
Connaughton is averaging 5.1 points , 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe didn’t travel with the team to Orlando due to a positive COVID-19 test, as well.
