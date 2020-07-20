Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wausau bar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patrons at a Wausau bar may have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

According to the Marathon County Health Department, a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had visited M & R Station on S. 3rd Ave. The person was at the bar during the infectious period of the illness.

The health department says patrons may have been exposed between 9:00 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12. They encourage anyone who was at the bar during this time to monitor for symptoms for a period of 14 days from their last visit to M & R Station. Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, and shortness of breath. In the event that symptoms do develop, contact your health care provider for testing.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority,” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “We are releasing this information due to the inability to identify all possible contacts who may have been exposed to this positive case.”

“In an effort to protect our staff and patrons, we followed the guidelines for businesses found on the Marathon County Health Department website for cleaning & disinfecting the business,” stated Rick Gordon, owner of M & R Station. The business is set to reopen July 21.

