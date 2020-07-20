Advertisement

Poll workers needed in Portage County

Since April counties around Wisconsin have been struggling to fill all their poll worker positions, as more and more people are choosing to stay home.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Portage county is calling on community members to fill empty poll worker positions for the August 11th Partisan Primary election.

Now Portage County is calling on younger community members to step up for the upcoming election, as a large number of people who usually staff the polls Are older and more susceptible to COVID-19.

“Obviously election day goes on whether there is a public emergency or not so we have to staff the polls and if the polls aren’t staffed by an efficient number of people, it just makes it a long day for the people that are there and then it makes it kind of frustrating for voters if they have to wait in long lines,” Kayla Filen the Portage County City Clerk said.

Filen said they will also need even more poll workers come November for the general election.

To be an election poll worker you must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter. The starting pay for poll workers in stevens point is $11 per hour.

At this time all training has been moved online so that workers can do it comfortably from their homes. Any portage county resident may serve at any municipality regardless of which one they live in. To get involved contact your city clerk.

