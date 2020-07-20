Advertisement

Minnesota man sentenced for delivering methamphetamine to Wausau

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Minnesota man was sentenced in federal court last week for delivering methamphetamine to Wausau.

40-year old Dao Thao of St. Paul was sentenced to five years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in March. In June of 2019, Thao was found to have over 114 grams of almost pure methamphetamine. He intended to deliver the meth to a local drug trafficker in Wausau. Phone records confirm Thao delivered at least the same amount on one other occasion in the weeks leading up to his arrest. He had also been distributing various drugs for a year prior to his arrest.

The charge against Thao was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wausau Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, National Guard Counterdrug Program, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Everest Metro Police Department. 

