Marshfield police chief takes voluntary leave; Assistant chief fills role

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza has taken a voluntary leave from the department, he confirmed to NewsChannel 7 on Monday. Assistant police chief Pat Zeps has stepped in to fill the role.

Gramza and city administrator Steve Barg have either not responded or denied answers to questions regarding the reason for leave, and it remains unclear how long the absence will last.

In a statement to NewsChannel 7, Barg wrote that “Assistant Chief Pat Zeps is providing leadership for the Police Department during the Chief’s absence. Assistant Chief Zeps and our law enforcement personnel will continue to provide the City and its residents with professional law enforcement services during the Chief’s absence.”

Gramza has served as police chief since 2014; he previously served with the department as a patrol officer beginning in 1997 according to his Linkedin page, and later as school liaison officer, detective, and lieutenant.

