Advertisement

Marathon County health department reminds people to be wary of crowded spaces

The CDC reccomends you wash your hands often, wear a mask, and keep distance between yourself and others.
The CDC reccomends you wash your hands often, wear a mask, and keep distance between yourself and others.(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The M & R Station on Wausau’s west side had a COVID-19 exposure this past week. It’s another exposure in a vulnerable place-crowded areas.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to do those prevention measures we’ve heard over and over again. Wash your hands, wear a mask, keep distance between yourself and others,” Melissa Moore of the Marathon County Health Department said.

The distance that Moore is referring to that can be lacking in a bar or restaurant. It’s a matter of how much risk you want to take, Moore says.

“Ordering takeout at your favorite restaurant vs dining in vs dining outside. It really depends on that level of risk and what it is that you want to accomplish,” Moore explained.

An article posted by Aspirus specifically mentioned neighborhood bars are hot spots for COVID-19. According to a study referenced in that article, 16 percent of COVID-19 cases in Japan were linked to the restaurants and bars.

Besides the crowded space, there’s another added risk of exposure in bars. Consumption of alcohol.

“When we go into a crowded space and get introduced to substance like alcohol, that can inhibit your kinda cautionary moments.”

And the consumption puts you at risk not just in public.

“It really is just that consumption of not only when you’re out and about but when you’re home as well is to monitor what you’re taking into your body.”

Moore says it’s important to take precautions, because it works best when people work together.

“Washing your hands, keeping your distance, and wearing that face covering is something that working together will help reduce that risk.”

Moore added that she encourages bars and restaurants to have outdoor seating available to spread out patrons.

For more information regarding the guidelines for restaurants and bars, you can go to the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stevens Point unveils new community piano downtown

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Stevens Point unveils new community piano downtown

News

One year after storm accident changes utility worker's life forever

Updated: 1 hour ago

WSAW

Marshfield police chief takes voluntary leave; Assistant chief fills role

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza has taken a voluntary leave from the department, he confirmed to NewsChannel 7 on Monday. Assistant police chief Pat Zeps has stepped in to fill the role.

News

Managing your pain the best way after surgery

Updated: 2 hours ago
Managing your pain the best way after surgery

Latest News

News

Minnesota man sentenced for delivering methamphetamine to Wausau

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A Minnesota man was sentenced in federal court last week for delivering methamphetamine to Wausau.

News

Crowded places still pose risk of contracting virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Crowded places still pose risk of contracting virus

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Update: 4 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
EF1 Tornadoes with winds of 100-105 mph were confirmed in western and northern Wisconsin late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wausau bar

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Patrons at a Wausau bar may have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

News

Portage County looking for poll workers to fill shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
Portage County looking for poll workers to fill shortage

News

Wausau City Hall reopens Monday ahead of early voting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Wausau City Hall reopened Monday morning.