Marathon County health department reminds people to be wary of crowded spaces

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The M & R Station on Wausau’s west side had a COVID-19 exposure this past week. It’s another exposure in a vulnerable place-crowded areas.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to do those prevention measures we’ve heard over and over again. Wash your hands, wear a mask, keep distance between yourself and others,” Melissa Moore of the Marathon County Health Department said.

The distance that Moore is referring to that can be lacking in a bar or restaurant. It’s a matter of how much risk you want to take, Moore says.

“Ordering takeout at your favorite restaurant vs dining in vs dining outside. It really depends on that level of risk and what it is that you want to accomplish,” Moore explained.

An article posted by Aspirus specifically mentioned neighborhood bars are hot spots for COVID-19. According to a study referenced in that article, 16 percent of COVID-19 cases in Japan were linked to the restaurants and bars.

Besides the crowded space, there’s another added risk of exposure in bars. Consumption of alcohol.

“When we go into a crowded space and get introduced to substance like alcohol, that can inhibit your kinda cautionary moments.”

And the consumption puts you at risk not just in public.

“It really is just that consumption of not only when you’re out and about but when you’re home as well is to monitor what you’re taking into your body.”

Moore says it’s important to take precautions, because it works best when people work together.

“Washing your hands, keeping your distance, and wearing that face covering is something that working together will help reduce that risk.”

Moore added that she encourages bars and restaurants to have outdoor seating available to spread out patrons.

For more information regarding the guidelines for restaurants and bars, you can go to the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.