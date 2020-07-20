Advertisement

Make old standby meals fresh again with a few adjustments

(WSAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
With many restaurants across the country closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever are preparing their meals at home. Inevitably, most people make the same meals over and over again. It’s easy to get bored with the same old dishes, but with a few simple adjustments, you can make the old standbys fresh again.

On Thursday, registered dietitian Mia Syn joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about some simple tips and tricks to update your summer menu.

Live from her home in Charleston, Mia showed off two dishes: Korean Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas in Gochujang Sauce and Hawaiian-Inspired Seasoned Stir-Fry.

You can find those recipes on nakanoflavors.com and find more of Mia’s recipes on nurtritionbymia.com

