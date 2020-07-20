Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office still looking for vandalism suspects

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for information regarding vandalism occurring throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office received reports of road signs being spray painted with black swastikas in the Town of Scott and the Town of Birch last Wednesday. Another report received Saturday indicated signs on State Hwy 107 in the Town of Merrill had also been spray painted.

At the end of June, the Sheriff’s Office reported various instances of vandalism throughout the county. Swastikas, penises, and vulgar language had been spray painted on bridges, road signs, and other property.

If you have information about any of these incidents, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272 or Crimestoppers at 715-536-3726.

