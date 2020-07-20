First Alert Weather: Two confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service with severe storms that rolled through the western half of the state late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

This EF1 Tornado was on the ground for 27 minutes and crossed over the St. Croix River. (WSAW)

The first confirmed twister originated in eastern Minnesota at 9:51 PM, about 5 miles to the north of Hastings. An EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph, it tracked east, across the St. Croix River and into Pierce County Wisconsin, before finally dissipating just to the southwest of River Falls. The tornado was on the ground for 27 minutes, covering 9.5 miles. At some points, the tornado was as wide at 4 football fields. Extensive tree damage was found in the path of the tornado, with the heaviest damage on top of the bluff as it crossed the river into Wisconsin.

This EF1 tornado had maximum winds of 105 mph and was on the ground for 7 minutes. (WSAW)

A second tornado formed about 3 hours later in northeast Trempealeau County at 12:50 AM near Osseo. This tornado was also an EF1 with maximum winds of 105 mph. It was on the ground for a little over 7 minutes, tearing through 3.5 miles of the area. The twister was 200 yards wide at times. Numerous trees were impacted, along with destroying a number of farm outbuildings.

Since 1950, the second most tornadoes have occurred during the month of July. (WSAW)

These tornadoes late Saturday night into early Sunday bring the total number of tornadoes in the Badger State for 2020 to 6. The average number of tornadoes per year in the state is 23. July is the second most active month for tornadoes in Wisconsin since 1950, with 323 confirmed twisters.

