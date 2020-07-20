Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Marvelous Monday, storm chances return Tuesday

Shower and storm chances return Tuesday
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today features a very nice one overall. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s for most areas this afternoon. Not only that, we are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout. We will stay dry on this Monday, and with wind speeds only around 5-10mph from the northwest, that will help suppress temps, but it will also not make for a very breezy overall day.

Shower and storm chances will return for tomorrow. There may be a shower or storm in the morning hours, but most will hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. This does not look to be nearly as strong or widespread as what we saw Saturday morning and late Saturday night, but we could still see a strong storm or two develop here and there, especially in our western viewing area. It would still be a good idea to be weather aware in the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday, but this will not be as intense as the weekend storms we ended up seeing.

A nice pattern takes over again from Wednesday through much of the end of the week with only an isolated chance for showers or a storm on Friday.

