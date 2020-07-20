American Suzuki Institute goes virtual for annual program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Suzuki Institute is getting creative after COVID-19 meant they had to cancel their annual summer program. This year, their event is called “ASI at home,” featuring five days of performances and workshops from July 20-24th.

Their string orchestra produced a video of particpants playing together from their homes around the country and world, working overtime on technique to make the socially distanced concert work.

Each teacher made a recording asking students to play along and mirror them.

It's become a tradition for many families to come to the summer program, and the Suzuki Institute did not want their families to miss out because of COVID-19.

"We have some who come 15 and 20 years with their children. It's very much a community, a family feeling, and we wanted to share that and make that clear that we're here for them even though we can't be here with them," said Anne Marie Novak, the director of Suzuki Programs at UWSP.

The program has more than 500 students from 17 countries. Making everything from recitals to play-alongs virtual was no easy feat.

“I personally found myself feeling like oh my goodness, this is an awful lot of work, until I started watching the videos and everything changed. I felt all of that workload sort of slip off my shoulders and just felt so engaged,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it, I think it’s going to be exciting.”

The program usually brings about a thousand students and teachers from around the world to UW-Stevens Point. It offers students focused study on their instruments and a variety of other activities like origami and tae kwon do.

