Adams County fire departments lend a hand with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis (WSAW) -- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and local fire departments came together to fulfill a wish for an Adams County boy this past weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Adams County Fire District, New Chester Fire Department, Big Flats Fire and Rescue and the Town of Rome Fire Department were all on hand to grant Gabe’s wish for a swimming pool. The local fire departments were able to help fill his new pool as he celebrated his wish day.

Yesterday we were able to be part of a great event to help celebrate with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and an area youth. Gabe... Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)

