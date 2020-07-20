Advertisement

Adams County fire departments lend a hand with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Local fire departments fill swimming pool
Wisconsin M-A-W
Wisconsin M-A-W(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis (WSAW) -- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and local fire departments came together to fulfill a wish for an Adams County boy this past weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Adams County Fire District, New Chester Fire Department, Big Flats Fire and Rescue and the Town of Rome Fire Department were all on hand to grant Gabe’s wish for a swimming pool. The local fire departments were able to help fill his new pool as he celebrated his wish day.

Yesterday we were able to be part of a great event to help celebrate with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and an area youth. Gabe...

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts asked Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top health and education officials on Monday to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office still looking for vandalism suspects

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for information regarding vandalism occurring throughout the county.

News

Poll workers needed in Portage County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Since April counties around Wisconsin have been struggling to fill all their poll worker positions, as more and more people are choosing to stay home.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, July 20, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, July 20, 2020.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sunshine along with some clouds Monday. Ch. strong storms Tuesday.

News

Suzuki Program Goes Virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
Suzuki Program Goes Virtual

News

SPASH Esports Competes At State

Updated: 12 hours ago
SPASH Esports Competes At State

News

Teaching Tech

Updated: 12 hours ago
Teaching Tech

News

Covid Update 7/19/20

Updated: 12 hours ago
Covid Update 7/19/20

News

13 Injured In Shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
13 Injured In Shooting