Walmart mask mandate to begin Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Monday, customers at all Walmart locations will be required to wear face masks inside the store.

On July 15, Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S. and Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club released a joint press release regarding the decision.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know that this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the press release said.

The company created the role of Health Ambassador, an employee that will be stationed near the entrance of the store reminding customers of the new requirements.

According to the release, those employees will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.

For those not able to wear a face mask due to medical conditions, those ambassadors will also be trained and tasked with finding a solution.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” the release went on to say. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”

Other businesses that will be requiring masks at their stores and facilities include Kohl’s, Apple, Starbucks, Costco, Target, CVS, Home Depot, Walmart, American Eagle, Marshall’s, T.J. Maxx, Walgreens, Verizon, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Panera Bread.

