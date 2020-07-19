Advertisement

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.
This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.

The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post Saturday that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account’s information through the “Your Twitter Data” tool.

None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Officials say a gunman, believed to have posed as a FedEx delivery person, shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home.

National

Family mourns 27-year-old man, 2 friends killed by Fla. lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

National

3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Farrington
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunshine along with some clouds Monday. Ch. strong storms Tuesday.

News

Suzuki Program Goes Virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
Suzuki Program Goes Virtual

Latest News

News

SPASH Esports Competes At State

Updated: 3 hours ago
SPASH Esports Competes At State

News

Teaching Tech

Updated: 3 hours ago
Teaching Tech

News

Covid Update 7/19/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Covid Update 7/19/20

News

13 Injured In Shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 Injured In Shooting

News

EF1 Tornado Confirmed

Updated: 3 hours ago
EF1 Tornado Confirmed

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather: Two confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
E1 Tornadoes with winds of 100-105 mph were confirmed in western Wisconsin late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.