SPASH esports team sweeps state competition

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH esports swept the state esports tournament after months of delay due to COVID-19.

The SPASH esports team won state for League of Legends on Saturday, competing to win Rocket League Sunday. The teams played in small groups, socially distanced, rocking special SPASH esports masks.

The pandemic forced them to continue practicing remotely in a sport where coach Kate Kaster says communication is key.

"It's not only who can play the best, but who can communicate effectively with the rest of the team. How do they work together as a synergy, as a group? So you can be a really good player, but if you don't communicate well, and don't have that synergy with the group, then it's not going to work so well," Kaster said.

This weekend was the first time they were reunited to compete at UW-Stevens Point, where they usually practiced before the pandemic. The teams were both heavily favored to win state in the up-and-coming sport, as they’ve been winning competitions all season long.

“The students really enjoy having this opportunity to play together. We could do it remotely, but it’s not the same,” she said.

Coaching remotely was a challenge, because it’s important to Kaster to engage with her students.

“You’re trying to give them pointers and give them suggestions when you can’t really see their face or know how they’re adjusting to whatever it is you’re suggesting,” she said.

SPASH esports will begin recruiting for next year’s team in October.

