Marathon County ginseng farm heavily damaged by storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The damage that early morning storms on Saturday did to Tony Stieber’s property left the Marathon County ginseng farmer speechless.

An estimated 6-acres of pallets, designed to protect the crop from the sun, ripped apart, littering the 10 acres of land and leaving Stieber, family and friends that volunteered to help clean up with a lot of work on their hands.

“It’s got to get cleaned up,” said Stieber. “I need more people. If there’s anybody out there that would want to stop and help, I would be more than grateful.”

Stieber’s property along Highway 153 in the town of Kronenwetter seemed to get the worse of the storm, other homes and property owners in the area also cleaning up debris left behind.

Stieber had around a dozen people helping him Saturday, including his uncle, Gary Stubbe, who says the damage on Stieber’s property was the worst he’s seen in nearly 50 years of ginseng farming.

“It hurts. It hurts big time to see this,” Stubbe said. “Tony’s a good Christian man, he’s got a lot of friends, a lot of friends that will come out and help him.”

Friends like Gary LaVigne, who passed up on a day on the lake fishing to help his friend and former boss with cleanup efforts.

“I didn’t hesitate,” said LaVigne, when asked about why he was out helping. “The whole Stieber family has been really good to me over the years, all of them just really great people. They’re part of the community; a really big part of Mosinee. If anybody’s willing to come out and give Tony a hand, he could definitely use it.”

Stieber expects the clean up process to take several weeks.

With his crop and livelihood in jeopardy, he’s still choosing to take things in perspective.

“Thank God nobody got hurt,” Stieber said, thanking those for lending their time and efforts. “I’m more than thankful. We’ll get it cleaned up. Whatever it is, it is.”

For those interested in helping with cleanup efforts, they’re encouraged to stop out at the property, located off Highway 153 just east of the Central Wisconsin Airport.

