Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Quiet start to week

Less humid and seasonably warm Monday. Risk of storms returns Tuesday.
Sunday's weather forecast
Sunday's weather forecast(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a unsettled Saturday into early Sunday morning with strong to severe storms, including damaging winds and hail, with hot, as well as humid conditions on Saturday afternoon, changes arrived for Sunday. The day featured a brisk west wind, gusting up to 35 mph, along with a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will diminish tonight with a mostly clear sky. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 50s.

Storm reports from Saturday evening July 18 through early Sunday morning (July 19)
Storm reports from Saturday evening July 18 through early Sunday morning (July 19)(WSAW)

A pleasant start to the work week on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The next risk of showers and storms is on Tuesday. Increasing clouds as the day wears on with afternoon showers and storms expected. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs in the mid 70s. The showers and storms could linger through Tuesday night. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with seasonable afternoon readings around 80. Warmer on Thursday with intervals of sun and a few clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny on Friday with a chance of showers and storms. High in the mid 80s. Next weekend could once again feature rather warm and humid conditions, along with chances of storms. Highs Saturday and next Sunday in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need To Know (7-19-20)

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Marathon County ginseng farm heavily damaged by storm

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The damage that early morning storms on Saturday did to Tony Stieber’s property left the Marathon County ginseng farmer speechless. An estimated 6-acres of pallets designed to protect the crop from the sun, ripped apart, littering the 10 acres of land and leaving Stieber, family and friends that volunteered to help with a lot of work on their hands.

News

60 Years Since J.C. Penney Explosion

Updated: 21 hours ago
60 Years Since J.C. Penney Explosion

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Strong to severe storms will move our way later this evening and for tonight. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main concerns, with an isolated tornado.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day for severe storms tonight

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Tomorrow features high heat and a good chance for strong to severe storms late in the day

News

Search For Missing Man Continues

Updated: 21 hours ago
Search For Missing Man Continues

News

Covid Update 7/18/20

Updated: 21 hours ago
Covid Update 7/18/20

News

Ginseng Farm

Updated: 21 hours ago
Ginseng Farm

News

Storm Damage

Updated: 21 hours ago
Storm Damage

News

Reflecting on the blast that rocked J.C. Penney in Merrill, 60 years later

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Saturday marks 60 years since a natural gas explosion ripped through the J.C. Penney store in Merrill.