First Alert Weather: Quiet start to week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a unsettled Saturday into early Sunday morning with strong to severe storms, including damaging winds and hail, with hot, as well as humid conditions on Saturday afternoon, changes arrived for Sunday. The day featured a brisk west wind, gusting up to 35 mph, along with a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will diminish tonight with a mostly clear sky. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 50s.

Storm reports from Saturday evening July 18 through early Sunday morning (July 19) (WSAW)

A pleasant start to the work week on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The next risk of showers and storms is on Tuesday. Increasing clouds as the day wears on with afternoon showers and storms expected. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs in the mid 70s. The showers and storms could linger through Tuesday night. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with seasonable afternoon readings around 80. Warmer on Thursday with intervals of sun and a few clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny on Friday with a chance of showers and storms. High in the mid 80s. Next weekend could once again feature rather warm and humid conditions, along with chances of storms. Highs Saturday and next Sunday in the upper 80s.

