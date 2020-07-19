830 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as percent positive of those tested jumps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 830 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to 42,315.

With those positive cases, 7,259 negative cases were reported, bringing the percent positive of those tested to 10.3% for Sunday, up from 7.9% on Saturday.

One new death was reported, that number now at 844; 2% of the total number of cases.

As of Sunday, 32,638 cases (77.1%) have recovered from the virus with 8,838 cases (20.9%) listed as active.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 25 patients on Sunday, the total number of people hospitalized due to the virus now at 4,107 (9.7%).

Currently, Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity sits at 24,162. 83 labs are performing testing with 24 labs planning to do so.

In central Wisconsin, 46 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the region’s total to 1,694 cases.

Marathon County has the most cases in central Wisconsin with 375 total cases confirmed. Portage County has recorded 287 cases, with Waupaca County showing 215 cases.

For the number of confirmed cases in your county, you can visit the DHS website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.