Wisconsin marks new daily case record for COVID-19

State records 978 new positive cases
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 978 new positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, another daily record.

North Central Wisconsin also recorded a new daily record high with 67 new cases.

The previous single day record of cases was on July 14, with 964. Saturday’s additional cases now puts the total cases in Wisconsin at 41,485. Of the total cases 32,004 have recovered while 8,633 cases remain active in the state. The percentage of people testing positive also increased, jumping from 6.6% on Friday to 7.9% on Saturday.

Additionally, 10 deaths were recorded throughout the state bringing the total now to 843.

The number of positive daily cases in North Central Wisconsin on July 18, 2020.
The number of positive daily cases in North Central Wisconsin on July 18, 2020.(WSAW)

Locally Marathon County recorded 20 new cases, the most in one day, for a total of 363 cases.

