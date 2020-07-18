Advertisement

Highway 51 reopened after crash

By Heather Foster
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes of Highway 51 near Lincoln Drive are once again open to traffic after being closed for almost two hours Friday night due to a traffic accident.

The crash took place at 6:28 p.m., with no details available at this time regarding possible injuries.

NewsChannel7 has reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol and will update this story when more information is made available.

