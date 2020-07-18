UPDATE: Thousands without power after early morning storms

Power outages have been reported due to severe weather. (Vidu Gunaratna | 123rf)

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands are without power after a band of storms early Saturday morning, according to Wisconsin Public Service. The outages come ahead of dangerous heat forecast for later in the day.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the WPS outage website reports more than 7,000 people without service, though most of those still in the dark are now in the northeastern part of the state. Affected communities in north central Wisconsin include Wausau, Schofield, Rothschild, Weston, Marathon, Antigo, Mosinee and Minocqua. Power could be restored as soon as 11 a.m., although the WPS outage website lists many of the restoration times as “re-assessing.” WPS customers can also report outages online.

We Energies, which covers parts of the NewsChannel 7 viewing area also reports sporadic outages, including some affected customers in Shawano.

