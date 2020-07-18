Advertisement

Salmon fishing tournament underway in Wisconsin

(KTUU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Wisconsin (WSAW) - The 38th annual Kewaunee-Door County Salmon Tournament is underway.

The tourney bills itself as the biggest “salmon-only” summer fishing contest on The Great Lakes.

Tournament coordinator Kevin Naze says the event can draw about 2500 anglers from 33 different states.

And while the tournament is good for the anglers, it’s also great for the area’s economy.

“Generally, most people say when they’re here, they spend $100 to $200 dollars a day, between their lodging, their fishing,” says Naze.

That adds up to about a half-million dollars each day, and Naze says over the course of the nine-day tournament, that can have an impact.

The tournament runs through July 25.

$50,000 in cash and prizes are on the line.

