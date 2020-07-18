Reflecting on the blast that rocked J.C. Penney in Merrill, 60 years later

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday marks 60 years since a natural gas explosion ripped through the J.C. Penney store in Merrill.

Nine people were killed, and the incident remains etched in the minds of many survivors. The site of the J.C. Penney blast is now Courtside Furniture.

Dave Johnson was just 18 years old when he witnessed the chaos and confusion that followed, but he says what he saw and heard that day is still with him 60 years later.

Johnson was washing walls and painting inside the Lincoln County Courthouse with his father.

“‘I’m going to go to Penney’s and get a pair of paint coveralls first,' and he said, ‘Okay,’ and he left,” said Johnson.

The elder Mr. Johnson left to go to J.C. Penney.

"Five minutes later, it was a loud boom and my ladder just bounced right off the courthouse floor," he said.

He had every reason to believe his father was inside the store as it exploded. In fact, the same building had exploded just nine years earlier when it was an A&P Supermarket. The 1951 blast was also caused by gas.

"Run out of the courthouse, there was a lady hollering, 'The boiler room blew, the boiler room blew,' and I come outside and all I could see was clothes all over the courthouse lawn jailhouse lawn, people running up Court Street, a guy was on fire, cars were crushed down, all the cars on the street were all crushed down, smoldering coming out," he said.

Turns out his father had not been not inside the store yet. But Johnson did not locate him for about 30 minutes.

"I could see him in the crowd there, it was six to eight people deep and I just went up and hugged him and cried," he said.

There were many close calls that day, with one of Johnson’s friends having just made it outside the store before it exploded and went up in flames. Johnson remembers in graphic detail rescuers trying to pull badly burned bodies from the rubble.

"Just upset everything about me. And then when I got home my mother put the food on the table and I looked at it and I said, 'Mom, there's no way I can eat,'" he recalled.

Johnson went on to be a firefighter in Merrill, like his father. Now retired after more than 30 years working there, he calls the Merrill Fire Department his “second home.”

“I wanted to join the fire department, I wanted to help somebody, and I love the fire, I love the ambulance,” he said. “It’s the reward with the job, that you can help somebody.”

Marie Marrier lost her mother, Velma Rude Hamilton, in the explosion. She declined to go on camera but shared her experience of that day. Marrier was just 15 years old at the time, babysitting during the summer. Her mother worked at J.C. Penney.

“I was washing lunch dishes, looking out the kitchen window, and my father pulled up in the family car, and I thought, ‘Hmm, this is interesting,’ because my dad doesn’t usually show up at my job,” she recalled.

Marrier’s father had heard the news on the transistor radio his wife had bought him for his birthday, July 17.

“He took me up to the hospital and I stayed up there,” she said.

Friends came to sit with her.

“We were sitting out on the grass, and each time an ambulance pulled into the emergency entrance at the time, which was in the back of the hospital, we’d go up to see if the person would be identified,” she said.

But as she says she later found out, they had brought her mother to a different location.

“It was years before I heard some of the information,” Marrier said, now believing someone had tried unsuccessfully to pull Hamilton from the rubble.

While losing her mother so young had a profound impact on her life, Marrier went on to be a nurse practitioner.

Johnson hopes the horrible scene he saw that day can teach us all a lesson he learned young.

“Appreciate everybody more. Love people more. More friendly with people... of course it’s a crazy world we’re living in,” he said.

