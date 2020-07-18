Advertisement

Mazomanie restaurant uses quilts as social distance barriers

In The Old Feed Mill dining room, customers are separated by hand-made quilts.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Around the dining room in The Old Feed Mill, you’ll find COVID-19 safety measures in place like hand sanitizer and face masks.

When owner Nancy Viste began planning to reopen after Memorial Day, she says she wanted to do something different to help with social distancing.

“I thought we really have to rearrange and change everything,” said Viste. “I’m not hanging up shower curtains or putting Plexiglas on so I said ‘boy, why not quilts?’”

Many on The Old Feed Mill staff are quilters and brought in their own pieces to hang up. Samantha Atkinson says she loved the idea of using quilts for the dual purpose of artwork and safety.

“It just kind of adds to the whole ambiance of a beautiful place already,” said Atkinson. “It’s just a little more intimate for people and private.”

A beautifully creative way to help customers socially distance: hand-made quilts! How The Old Feed Mill in Mazomanie is putting a unique twist on COVID-19 safety measures tonight at 6 on NBC15 Madison. #NBC15

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, July 17, 2020

Viste says her staff, like Atkinson, enjoy sharing the stories of the different quilts with customers who dine in.

“It’s been really nice having the quilters themselves wait on them and tell the story of all the quilts,” Viste said. “I think more or less is what’s in these quilts is more heart and love.”

Atkinson says when she makes quilts she finds a sense of comfort in weaving a story.

“They all have a part of you when you’re done,” Atkinson said. “Whether it’s a time in your life or whether it’s something that’s happening right now for instance. We’ll remember this for years to come.”

Viste says like the comfort food served, she wants her guests to feel welcomed and safe in her business.

“[The quilts] surround them with love and comfort and I think that’s something everyone needs right now,” said Viste.

The Old Feed Mill is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday for brunch.

To view the menu and hours, click HERE.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Thousands without power after early morning storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
WPS reports service interruptions in north central Wisconsin

News

Search for missing man continues

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Crash closes Highway 51

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Highway 51 reopened after crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
All lanes of Highway 51 near Lincoln Drive are once again open to traffic after being closed for almost two hours Friday night due to a traffic accident.

News

D.C. Everest the latest to approve plans for fall reopening

Updated: 16 hours ago
The D.C. Everest school district is the latest to have their fall plans approved by the school board this week, joining a handful of other districts in central Wisconsin—most notably Stevens Point.

Latest News

News

Food trucks, vendors forced to be creative with so many events canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
Food trucks, vendors forced to be creative with so many events canceled

News

Businesses in Wausau asking for mask mandate to stay open, protect everyone

Updated: 16 hours ago
Wausau shops request mask mandate from city

News

Modernization of program helping veterans to find employment

Updated: 16 hours ago
Modernized program helping veterans find work

News

School districts in our area releasing plans for opening in fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

News

Search continues for missing Wood County man

Updated: 17 hours ago
Search continues for missing Wood County man

News

Fond du Lac County Fair goes on with health and safety changes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
This year’s event is a slightly calmer, smaller affair.