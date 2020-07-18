Festival Foods will require customers to wear masks starting next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Customers will be required to wear masks while in Festival Foods starting Monday, July 20, the grocery store announced Friday.

Festival Foods is the latest large chain to join the effort of requiring customers put the mask on, in order to curb the latest jump in COVID-19 cases.

The store says they will require masks to be worn by guests who can the week of Monday, July 20, with an effective date of Friday, July 24.

“Our company is committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and associates, who have been wearing masks for weeks. Guests who don’t have masks will be able to purchase them at our Guest Services desk,” according to a statement on their website.

