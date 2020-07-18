D.C. Everest the latest to approve plans for fall reopening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest school district is the latest to have their fall plans approved by the school board this week, joining a handful of other districts in central Wisconsin—most notably Stevens Point. Unlike southern Wisconsin school districts, D.C. Everest, Stevens Point, Tomahawk and others plan a likely in-person return to school in the fall with a virtual option and hybrid models, with an in-person return also contingent on issues like what the spread of COVID-19 looks like once its time to reopne.

D.C. Everest does not currently have a mask requirement, but those details are still evolving, superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore says. In what’s become a popular framework for school districts framing fall plans in the area, the school board approved a mixed model of in-person schooling five days a week mixed with potential hybrid options, as well as an exclusively virtual option.

“For the face-to-face option, it really is built upon that cohort model, smaller groups of kids, especially k-7,” Dr. Gilmore said. “And then as we get older, it’s really about giving kids high quality experiences when they need to be in the buildings, and then potentially reducing some of the numbers.”

Once the school year kicks off, responding to any potential spread will be individualized to the schools, buildings--even classrooms.

“So if one elementary school has a huge outbreak and another one doesn’t have any, we’re not closing both, obviously,” she said.

At D.C. Everest, 72% of staff indicated in surveys sent to parents and staff that they preferred face masks to either be required or a second, “nice to have” option. The majority favored a return to face to face learning, but with safeguards.

The biggest challenge has been finding answers in an environment where the information keeps changing, Dr. Gilmore noted.

“Because things change, I don’t want to give answers that continually change. And I think that’s the hardest part.”

The Wausau School District is still mulling its plan to present to the school board. Stevens Point was the first major district in the region to have its board approve their plan in June.

