Wausau officer goes above and beyond

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department recently shared a story of one of their officers making a difference in the community.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers recently responded to a call for an individual in crisis. While on the scene, Officer Shawn Pierschalla realized some of the stresses in this person’s life involved their living situation. As another officer continued to talk with the individual, Officer Pierschalla began to clean the person’s home, including feeding the cats and washing the dishes.

