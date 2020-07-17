Vice President calls Biden “Trojan horse for a radical agenda”

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - “Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline,” said Vice President Mike Pence during a campaign speech in the symbolic “birthplace of the Republican Party.”

Pence ripped Democratic nominee Joe Biden for teaming up with former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders for a joint task force on fighting climate change. Pence called Biden a ”Trojan horse for a radical agenda.”

Pence delivered his 30-minute speech at Ripon College. He laid out stark contrasts between President Donald Trump and Biden, the former vice president.

Pence only briefly touched on the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 136,000 people in the United States. On July 16, the United States confirmed 72,045 new cases of the virus. The seven-day average of new cases is 64,154. CLICK HERE for nationwide coronavirus numbers from the CDC.

“It was an extraordinary three years of progress and renewal. Rebuilding our military and reviving our economy. And then the coronavirus pandemic struck our nation. President Trump took unprecedented action. He put the health and safety of America first from the very earliest days. Before the month of January was over, the president suspended all travel from China, set up the White House coronavirus task force. In fact since the days that followed, we not only developed a whole of government approach but a whole of America approach,” said Pence.

Pence did not outline the administration’s current plan on fighting the pandemic and growing outbreaks. An ABC News/Washington Post poll shows 64 percent disprove of how the president is handling the pandemic.

During the speech, Pence also hit on traditional Trump Campaign talking points of tax cuts, rollbacks on regulations, border security and pro-life.

Air Force Two landed at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh Friday morning. He was greeted by Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for making campaign stops that focus on politics over the coronavirus. The Biden Campaign said the Trump administration has provided an “historic failure of leadership.”

The Biden Campaign released this statement:

“As we continue to confront the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites are out of work, and Donald Trump’s horrible economic policies have harmed Wisconsin at every turn. From farmers who have been forced to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic to union workers in the Fox Valley, people across the state have been left in the dust by an administration that has only rewarded the wealthy and well connected. “Now, the Trump campaign is once again sending Vice President Mike Pence to the Badger State to do damage control for this administration’s historic failure of leadership. As VP Pence attempts to gloss over the Trump administration’s bungled response to the pandemic, the choice for Wisconsin voters could not be more clear. Instead of propping up the wealthy and powerful, Joe Biden will ensure we reopen safely, get relief to those in need, and help us Build Back Better by creating millions of good-paying jobs and supporting working families across the Badger State.”

“These campaign stops, these stops during election time aren’t helping people who are out of work,” says Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D). “They’re not helping people struggling to pay the bills and struggling to pay rent, and they are certainly not helping people combat COVID-19.” CLICK HERE for more of our conversation with Barnes.

From Ripon, the vice president will travel to Onalaska to discuss the trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ripon College says there’s been “intense discussion” among the campus about the vice president’s visit.

“Colleges are places where good and bad ideas are aired. Ripon prides itself on different political points of view. The VPOTUS’ visit has already provoked intense discussions that will last for months,” the college wrote on Twitter. “The College hears the disapproval and disappointment expressed by some. Your voices are heard. Voices of support have also been heard.”

