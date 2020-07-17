Advertisement

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 10-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being dragged out of a boat by a shark in Australia. The incident happened near Stanley off Tasmania’s northwest coast.

The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

Ben Allen, an abalone diver, witnessed the attack.

“All of a sudden, the shark leapt clean out of the water, hit the side of the boat and snapped the rod clean off in the rod holder, and grabbed the boy, all in the one swipe and pulled him into the water,” he said.

The boy’s father came to the rescue.

“The dad, obviously, natural instinct, jumped clean into the water, and grabbed his son and managed to get him straight back into the boat,” he said. “They raced in, and alerted the authorities, and yeah, got him in as soon as they could, and brought him into the shop here, Hursey Seafoods, and they administered some first aid until the ambulance arrived.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: moments ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National

Executive assistant charged in Fahim Saleh's death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
The NYPD detective squad says tech CEO killer is his executive assistant.

National

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Updated: 1 hour ago
A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.

National

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL Associated Press Writers
Eliminating the extra payment would cut benefits for most recipients by 50% to 75%, depending on the size of each state's unemployment benefit.

Latest News

National

Millions unemployed with benefits set to expire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 1 hours ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for high heat and severe storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Tomorrow features high heat and a good chance for strong to severe storms late in the day