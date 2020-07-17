REPORT: Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Chris Haynes of Turner Sports, Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19.

Haynes said that Bledsoe did not travel with the team to Orlando.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” Bledsoe told ESPN. “I am asymptomatic and feeling fine. Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.”

The Bucks shutdown their facilities in Milwaukee on July 5 after receiving their COVID test results. The team would fly to Orlando without Bledsoe four days later.

Per league protocol, Bledsoe will have a minimum two-day quarantine once he arrives in Orlando.

Bledsoe is the starting point guard for the Bucks. He is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season.

