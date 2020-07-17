Advertisement

REPORT: Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) moves the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) moves the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Chris Haynes of Turner Sports, Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19.

Haynes said that Bledsoe did not travel with the team to Orlando.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” Bledsoe told ESPN. “I am asymptomatic and feeling fine. Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.”

The Bucks shutdown their facilities in Milwaukee on July 5 after receiving their COVID test results. The team would fly to Orlando without Bledsoe four days later.

Per league protocol, Bledsoe will have a minimum two-day quarantine once he arrives in Orlando.

Bledsoe is the starting point guard for the Bucks. He is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season.

