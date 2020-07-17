Advertisement

Health experts discuss importance of face masks, cloth vs. medical

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 503 adults throughout the nation were surveyed by the CDC in April regarding the acceptance of face masks, with 62% of those questioned saying they would follow recommendations to wear a mask when outside their home.

That same survey was administered again in May, with the approval increasing to 76%. Of those surveyed in the Midwest, face mask approval jumped from 44% to 74%.

“Mask wearing and social distancing are the two best tools and really the only tools we have to prevent the spread,” explained Judy Burrows, public information officer at the Marathon County Health Department. “All of us want out businesses to stay open. All of us want our schools to be able to be open. Our best defense against COVID is mask wearing and social distancing, and if we can do those things, we can keep businesses open and we can get schools open.”

Burrows went into detail about the need to wear masks correctly, covering both your nose and your mouth. She stressed that wearing a mask doesn’t mean social distancing can be forgotten.

“If you have a mask on, it doesn’t mean you should get closer to a person, or you can get closer to a person safely,” Burrows explained. “You still want to maintain that social distance.”

With more and more businesses beginning to require customers to wear face masks inside the respective facilities, Burrows encourages the general public to make or purchase cloth face masks, leaving N95 and medical masks for those in the health care industry that will deal with the virus closely on a regular basis.

“For the general public, the cloth face mask is an effective tool and should be used on a regular basis,” Burrows said. “The virus is spread from droplets. The moisture that’s collected on the inside of that cloth face mask is evidence that it’s collecting those droplets and it’s keeping it from being spread from one person to another.”

“There’s going to be a difference, but anything’s better than nothing,” said Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus Weston Clinic, when asked about cloth masks versus medical masks. “Nothing’s 100-percent, right, but my mask is protecting you and your mask is helping protect me.”

For the latest guidance from the CDC regarding use of masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, visit their website here.

