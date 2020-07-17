Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for high heat and severe storms

Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday, along with hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon
Morning strong to severe storms north, hot and humid afternoon. More storms Saturday evening and night.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for dangerously hot and humid conditions, especially during the afternoon, along with a couple rounds of storms impacting the area which could be severe.

Two rounds of severe storms will impact the region on Saturday.
A warm front will lift north tonight and is expected to located across the Northwoods by early Saturday morning. A line of severe storms will be developing back across the Dakotas and western Minnesota, pushing east overnight and arriving into the northern parts of our area toward daybreak and thereafter on Saturday. This line of storms could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, along with torrential downpours. The best risk of the severe storms on Saturday morning will be north of Highway 8. However, if the line of storms extends farther south as it moves into the region, the storms could also impact Central Wisconsin the mid-morning hours.

Severe storms could impact parts of the Northwoods well after midnight into early Saturday morning.
Clouds will yield to sunshine by late morning on Saturday with a hazy, hot, and humid afternoon. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in the region. With dew point values in the low to mid 70s, the heat index (or feels like temperature) will range from the mid 90s to low 100s.

Heat Index values could soar to around 100 degrees Saturday afternoon.
A hot and humid Saturday after the morning storms and before the evening storms.
The next round of severe storms is expected to roll toward North Central Wisconsin Saturday evening and last into later Saturday night. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and the chance of an isolated tornado. If you are going to be camping or outdoors Saturday evening and night, be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy building as these storms could be life-threatening in some locations.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats with any severe storms. Scattered large hail possible, and a chance of an isolated tornado.
There is a high risk of power outage from severe storms producing wind in excess of 60 mph Saturday morning in the north, and in parts of the entire area Saturday night.
The second line of severe storms is expected to push across the region Saturday evening.
Stay up to date with the latest on the potential for severe storms, along with the dangerous heat and humid here at wsaw.com, with the First Alert Weather App, and on Newschannel 7.

