First Alert Weather Day Saturday for high heat and severe storms
Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday, along with hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for dangerously hot and humid conditions, especially during the afternoon, along with a couple rounds of storms impacting the area which could be severe.
A warm front will lift north tonight and is expected to located across the Northwoods by early Saturday morning. A line of severe storms will be developing back across the Dakotas and western Minnesota, pushing east overnight and arriving into the northern parts of our area toward daybreak and thereafter on Saturday. This line of storms could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, along with torrential downpours. The best risk of the severe storms on Saturday morning will be north of Highway 8. However, if the line of storms extends farther south as it moves into the region, the storms could also impact Central Wisconsin the mid-morning hours.
Clouds will yield to sunshine by late morning on Saturday with a hazy, hot, and humid afternoon. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in the region. With dew point values in the low to mid 70s, the heat index (or feels like temperature) will range from the mid 90s to low 100s.
The next round of severe storms is expected to roll toward North Central Wisconsin Saturday evening and last into later Saturday night. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and the chance of an isolated tornado. If you are going to be camping or outdoors Saturday evening and night, be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy building as these storms could be life-threatening in some locations.
Stay up to date with the latest on the potential for severe storms, along with the dangerous heat and humid here at wsaw.com, with the First Alert Weather App, and on Newschannel 7.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.