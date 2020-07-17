Crews searching for missing Marshfield man in Wood County

TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are currently searching for a missing Marshfield man in the Town of Rock in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker tells Newschannel 7 they are searching for 32-year old Zachary Vasa. Vasa has been missing since June 13.

He is 5′ 6″, approximately 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the Town of Lincoln and Town of Rock. Police ask if you live in these areas to check any outbuildings or trail cameras.

If you have information about Vasa, please contact the Marshfield Police Department or Wood County Crimestoppers.

