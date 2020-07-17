1 dead after bicyclist vs. vehicle crash in Waupaca Co. Thursday

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A bicyclist died Thursday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County.

According to a news release from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 1:34 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Stratton Lake Road and Holmnlane Road in the Town of Dayton, which is south of Waupaca.

ThedaStar Air Ambulance flew the bicyclist from the scene to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Names are not being released at this time pending family notification.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the Waupaca Fire Department assisted.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.