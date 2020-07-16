UWSP reorganizes colleges to benefit student education

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) is announcing seven new academic schools to help students enhance learning and to explore more career options.

The new schools will operate within three of the colleges at UWSP, including the College of Fine Arts and Communication, the College of Letters and Science, and the College of Professional Studies.

By restructuring the colleges, officials say it allows first-year students to work closely with faculty and gives them a chance to network with other students.

“The benefits are more for helping students feel more of a sense of community with students maybe not in their specific major but in closely related majors,” Chair of UWSP Common Council Mary Bowman said. “We’re hoping there are going to be more opportunities for student organizations or activities.”

Bowman says the new schools will help undecided students get a better taste of their potential major, without having to fully make a commitment.

She also said students she has talked to are excited about the reorganization of the schools as well as some of the faculty.

“I think there are some who are really excited about the possibilities,” Bowman said. “Think about my own home in humanities and global studies, there’s a lot of energy and excitement there, and we’ll be able to do some neat things we’ll be able to do for students by working together that we wouldn’t maybe think of doing.”

The reorganization of the schools has been in process for the past two years and it’s their hope it will create better networking and create a better sense of community for first-year students.

