UW-Madison delays Camp Randall renovations

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin announced that it will be putting the south end zone seating area renovations on hold.

The project was expected to begin after the 2020 football season and open for the 2021 season. The university expects the renovations to begin after the 2021 football season with the target of opening for the 2022 season.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez via a press release. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.”

The press release also said that UW Athletics’ other major facilities renovation project at the Kohl Center is on a different timeline and is not being delayed at this point.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.