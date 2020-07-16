Advertisement

Teaching kids valuable lessons through chores

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As homes have become school for millions of children, parents across the country are caring for families in new ways. With the extra time at home comes extra time to involve kids in the day-to-day chore responsibilities, such as cooking, cleaning and washing. While these chores may seem tedious and insignificant, they actually open doors to a multitude of developmental benefits to help prepare children for a more thriving adulthood, as well as serve as an impactful expression of care that plays a fundamental role in shaping the people we love.

To learn why today’s parents are struggling to engage their children in household chores, Whirlpool enlisted the help of developmental psychologist and child development expert Richard Rende, Ph.D., to examine the positive effects of chores and to better understand how chores can help families thrive. Dr. Rende’s research paper “Chores: Why They Matter, How to Engage Children, and Developmental Benefits” articulates key reasons why household chores should be integrated into the daily home life of youth. And what better time to divide and conquer on family chores than when they are piling up more than ever.

Brooke Parkhurst, mom and lifestyle, culinary expert joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss why household chores should be integrated into our daily live and how to turn daily chores in the kitchen, laundry and other parts of the home into fun ways to teach everyday lessons.

Some of her tips include:

- FRACTIONS BY SLICE: Turn make-your-own pizza night into a mini math class by practicing their halves and fourths with favorite toppings.

- SWEEP AND SCORE: Help your child build their hand-eye coordination and dexterity by making a game out of sweeping.

- READY SET COUNT: Practice counting while setting the table for dinner with your kids.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for high heat and severe storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Tomorrow features high heat and a good chance for strong to severe storms late in the day

News

Crews searching for missing Marshfield man in Wood County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Crews are currently searching for a missing Marshfield man in the Town of Rock in Wood County.

News

3M files lawsuits for price gouging of N95 masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The leading manufacturer of N95 masks in the U.S. says it has investigated 4,000 reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with the product and has filed 18 lawsuits.

News

Wausau officer goes above and beyond

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau Police Department recently shared a story of one of their officers making a difference in the community.

News

Columbia Correctional Institution fires 7 employees in connection to April prison escape

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Seven employees have been fired from Columbia Correctional Institution in connection to the escape of two inmates from the prison last April.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, July 17, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, July 17, 2020.

News

Former UWSP volleyball star named Woman of the Year nominee

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

What is the correct face mask to wear?

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Former UWSP volleyball star Gehl nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The NCAA will name their 2020 winner of the "Woman of the Year" award this fall, and a student athlete from UW-Stevens Point, who just graduated, hopes to come out on top.

Coronavirus

Answers to 2 commonly asked questions about COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
There are two questions that NewsChannel 7 viewers have asked throughout the pandemic as scientists continue to learn about the coronavirus and as agencies refine their data.

News

1 dead after bicyclist vs. vehicle crash in Waupaca Co. Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
A bicyclist died Thursday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County.