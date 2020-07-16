Summer travel increases at the Central Wisconsin Airport

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While the airports across the state may look empty, the Central Wisconsin Airport is filling all their seats, plus a few more.

At this time the airport is only running four flights a week, operating at only 20% capacity. That number is up from before the fourth of July holiday weekend where CWA was down 95% from the year before.

Now with each passing week Brian Grefe, the CWA airport director said more and more people are trying to book flights.

“Right now we actually have more of a demand for flying out of the Central Wisconsin Airport than we actually have available seating. So I’m communicating with the airline almost on a weekly basis to see if we can increase the number of seats so that people that want to fly. Want to fly out of the central Wisconsin airport are able to,” Grefe said.

Come august the Central Wisconsin Airport will be adding four additional flights to their docket, flying out a total of eight planes a week to Minneapolis, and Chicago. They hope this change will help community members get to where they want to go and feel more comfortable doing it.

“Rather than going through big crowd like Minneapolis or Chicago there is really more reason to fly local and stay safe now more than ever,” Grefe said.

They ask that all flyers continue to wear their mask both in the airport and on the planes, and keep a safe distance between each other.

While they know people are trying to keep out of public areas they do ask that flyers arrive 90 minutes before their flight, as TSA is a little slower at this time.

