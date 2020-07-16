Students raise money for charity with car wash

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Students in Marathon will be raising money for charity with a car wash Thursday morning.

Students from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and other youth participating in the local B.R.I.D.G.E. Mission week are hosting the event to raise money for The Open Door, a local organization that provides service, support, and a helping hand to currently released inmates.

The event will run from 9:30 until 12:30 at the Legion Park in Marathon.

