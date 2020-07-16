Stevens Point woman making making free masks for community

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -It started at the polls, Ntxhais Moua, made masks for people in her community to keep them safe while voting. But now it has grown much bigger.

“I wanted to make sure that for those who wanted to go out and vote, that they had the protection to do so. I couldn’t sit around and not do something, so my kids and I started sewing masks,” Moua said.

For election day, Ntxhais made around 150 masks and also added some other items to help people do their civic duties.

“Just had them out at the end of my driveway and I had a bag with a mask and a brand new sanitized pen in it so that folks had their own pen to vote as well,” Moua added.

But the mask making didn’t stop at election day for Moua. Word of the masks has since gotten out, and now the requests are coming in.

“People tell me ‘I still have to go to work every day, I need masks.’ So I would be mailing them masks in the mail so they could have what they need to get back to work,” Moua explained.

For Ntxhais, making masks have become an activity for the whole family.

“My kids loved it when I first started doing this. my kids helped me. My six year old actually likes to sit at the window watch people come by and monitor when we’re out,” Moua stated.

Ntxhais has almost 900 masks made, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

“You know as long as I make them and still have the time to, I will still try to make them and squeeze it in. The pandemic is not doing to end anytime soon and we’ll need them for the long run,” Moua said.

If you are looking to donate or receive a mask from Ntxhais, the best way to reach her is on Facebook.

