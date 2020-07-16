SPASH holds drive up style commencement

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Seniors missed out on their regular graduation ceremonies this year, but that didn’t stop Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) from celebrating seniors’ graduation.

The rise of COVID-19 caused many graduation ceremonies to be canceled this year, that’s why SPASH held a drive-thru graduation July 15 to give seniors some high school closure.

“It’s the new normal as we know it at least for this year,” Stevens Point Area Public School District Superintendent Craig Gerlach said. “It’s not what we want, but it’s just very different and I think kids are pleased, parents are pleased, it’s different for this group for this class, it’s something they’re going to remember forever.”

The ceremony took place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allowed graduating seniors and their families to drive up, receive their diploma, and snap some photos.

The graduates themselves walked across a makeshift stage in the parking lot of SPASH while their family and friends wheeled by and remained in their cars.

“It is a little different but I’m just saying better late than never, I’m really glad we get to celebrate at least in some way,” SPASH Graduate Madison Hojnacki said. “I’m very overjoyed right now, I’m very excited and it’s awesome that this is happening for us right now.”

Although it may not have been the dream graduation seniors had in mind, it was the next best option with the current coronavirus situation.

“Everyone wants to have in-person graduation right now, [but] based on where we’re at with COVID-19, it’s just not smart. The science doesn’t back up large gatherings,” Gerlach said.

Since students completed the 2019-2020 school year remotely, SPASH English Teacher Jenessa Reid was happy to see her students one last time.

"I was so excited and anxious to come here today to see the kids and I can tell when they drive by their faces light up and everyone is just happy to be here," she said.

About halfway through the afternoon, rain began to come down on the graduation, but it didn’t stop the graduates from celebrating.

"I'm glad that it's something and it's better than nothing," Hojnacki said.

There is another opportunity for SPASH seniors to participate in the drive-up graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.