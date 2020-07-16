Advertisement

SPASH holds drive up style commencement

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Seniors missed out on their regular graduation ceremonies this year, but that didn’t stop Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) from celebrating seniors’ graduation.

The rise of COVID-19 caused many graduation ceremonies to be canceled this year, that’s why SPASH held a drive-thru graduation July 15 to give seniors some high school closure.

“It’s the new normal as we know it at least for this year,” Stevens Point Area Public School District Superintendent Craig Gerlach said. “It’s not what we want, but it’s just very different and I think kids are pleased, parents are pleased, it’s different for this group for this class, it’s something they’re going to remember forever.”

The ceremony took place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allowed graduating seniors and their families to drive up, receive their diploma, and snap some photos.

The graduates themselves walked across a makeshift stage in the parking lot of SPASH while their family and friends wheeled by and remained in their cars.

“It is a little different but I’m just saying better late than never, I’m really glad we get to celebrate at least in some way,” SPASH Graduate Madison Hojnacki said. “I’m very overjoyed right now, I’m very excited and it’s awesome that this is happening for us right now.”

Although it may not have been the dream graduation seniors had in mind, it was the next best option with the current coronavirus situation.

“Everyone wants to have in-person graduation right now, [but] based on where we’re at with COVID-19, it’s just not smart. The science doesn’t back up large gatherings,” Gerlach said.

Since students completed the 2019-2020 school year remotely, SPASH English Teacher Jenessa Reid was happy to see her students one last time.

"I was so excited and anxious to come here today to see the kids and I can tell when they drive by their faces light up and everyone is just happy to be here," she said.

About halfway through the afternoon, rain began to come down on the graduation, but it didn’t stop the graduates from celebrating.

"I'm glad that it's something and it's better than nothing," Hojnacki said.

There is another opportunity for SPASH seniors to participate in the drive-up graduation ceremony on Thursday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FCC approves 3-digit National Suicide Hotline number

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the adoption of a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

News

Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A manure spill from a northeastern Wisconsin farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay, state environmental officials said Thursday.

News

Marathon County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A second person in Marathon County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Turning warmer and more humid in the next couple of days. A risk of storms this weekend.

Breaking

Person in Mosinee summer school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department said a person in summer school in Mosinee tested positive for COVID.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

News

Area Goodwill stores will require face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require shoppers to wear face coverings in all of it’s 27 retail stores and training centers starting July 20.

Sports

UW-Madison delays Camp Randall renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The University of Wisconsin announced that it will be putting the south end zone seating area renovations on hold.

News

Summer travel increases at the Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the airports across the state may look empty, the Central Wisconsin Airport is filling all their seats, plus a few more.

VOD Recordings

Summer Travel Increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Students raise money for charity with car wash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Students in Marathon will be raising money for charity with a car wash Thursday morning.