Rafters pitchers unleash havoc, shutout Loggers

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters pitching staff has been the best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod so far in 2020 and continued their dominance on Wednesday. Four Rafters combined to strike out 10 La Crosse batters and allowed only three hits in the third shutout win for the Rafters in the 2020 season, 2-0.

All the Rafters needed to improve to 11-4 was a solo home run in the second inning by Ryan Walstad. The Sacramento State second basemen drove a 2-0 fastball up and over the right field fence for his second round-tripper of the season. In the sixth, Walstad knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Christian Sepulveda.

The starting pitcher for the Rafters was Chris McElvain. The Vanderbilt right-hander threw four and a third innings of scoreless baseball, upping his scoreless streak to 12.1 innings to start the season. Brandon Siegenthaler, Alex Salazar, and Brayden Bonner all relieved McElvain and continued to impress. The Rafters relief crew combined to allow one hit over 4.2 innings. Siegenthaler picked up the win, his second, and Bonner got his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Rafters return to action tomorrow in La Crosse.

