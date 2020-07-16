Person in Mosinee summer school tests positive for COVID-19

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department said a person in summer school in Mosinee tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said it will notify the people who had close contact with the person. Adding, the Mosinee School District has notified all summer school parents and staff.

“We want to reassure parents we are taking this seriously. We will not be holding school tomorrow, Friday, July 17, to give us time to do a thorough cleaning as we do every day, and to allow for contact tracing. We will reopen summer school again on Monday, July 20 in accordance with the continued collaboration and guidance from the Marathon County Health Department,” stated David Muñoz, Mosinee School District Superintendent.

“COVID is continuing to spread throughout our community and everyone can take precautions to prevent the spread,” said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer. “The best prevention measures are wearing cloth face masks and social distancing”.

Many school districts across the state are currently evaluating policies and procedures to determine how to bring children back into the classroom including several districts running summer schools. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID should contact their health care provider. Please call the clinic before you go to protect the health of others. Symptoms include; fever of 100degrees or higher, cough, sore throat, and the recent loss of taste or smell.

