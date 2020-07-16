Health professionals weigh in on Walmart mask mandate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With Walmart, Kroger, and Kohl’s all announcing Wednesday plans to require face masks for customers shopping at store locations across the country, health professionals in Marathon County are happy to see the businesses lead by example.

“Having big businesses and popular businesses take that step and require it,” said Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department. “Helps make it to feel a little more normal and for all of us to feel a little more normal about wearing those masks and keeping our distance when we’re in public.”

In a joint statement released by Walmart U.S. Chief Operation Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operation Officer Lance de la Rosa, the corporation says in part, “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

The company also acknowledged that in special circumstances where face masks are not a viable option for a customer, associates will be trained to accommodate those exceptions to make the process easy for everyone involved.

“I think it’s a good step to take,” said Dr. Larry Gordon, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Aspirus Clinic Weston. “A lot of these stores, there’s a lot of people going to them because they’re grocery stores and so there’s a lot of people hanging out. That will probably help.”

Burrows says she hopes to see other local businesses follow large organizations.

“The fact that they’re willing to step out and say, ‘We want that to happen here,’ is a great thing for all of us,” Burrows said. “All of us want our businesses to stay open.”

