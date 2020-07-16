First State Patrol aerial enforcement planned for Saturday in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers in Marathon and Oneida counties should be on the lookout for upcoming aerial enforcement by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The State Patrol said in a media release on Thursday, it would use aircraft and officers on the ground to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.

The first mission is planned for this Saturday, July 18 along Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Two more on scheduled for Saturday, July 25 along Interstate 39 in Marathon County and Saturday, August 1 along Highway 51 in Oneida County.

“We often announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” said Captain Travis Wanless from the State Patrol’s North Central Region. If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

