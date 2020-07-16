First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A fair amount of sunshine for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Not as cool tonight with a few clouds. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warmer and a little more humid on Friday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Storms could impact parts of the area Saturday morning, then again Saturday night into Sunday morning. In-between, a muggy and hot Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Morning storms Saturday could be severe from Highway 29 north, then a second round of storms Saturday night into early Sunday may also be severe. (WSAW)

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat index values well into the 90s. (WSAW)

Active weather is on the way for early Saturday morning in the form of storms that will arrive out of Minnesota and roll across at least the northern half of the area leading up to daybreak and be around through mid-morning. The potential exists for severe storms that could pack damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The storms are expected to shift out by late morning, yielding to some sunshine, a muggy, and hot afternoon across the region. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to around 90 in the afternoon. The heat index values could be in the mid to upper 90s, especially in parts of Central Wisconsin during the afternoon into the early evening Saturday.

Following the hot day, another round of storms is anticipated to impact the area Saturday night into Sunday. At this time, the main threats are expected to be strong winds, heavy rainfall, and perhaps some hail. The storms should exit out of the area by mid to late morning Sunday, then another warm day with intervals of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday in the mid 80s.

The new work week does have chances of showers or storms in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, with daytime temps peaking in the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be dry with seasonably warm conditions. Highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.