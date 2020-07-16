FCC approves 3-digit National Suicide Hotline number

WASHINGTON (CBS)- The Federal Communications Commission has approved the adoption of a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That new number will be 9-8-8. The FCC says the transition to the three-digit number will take two years.

In the meantime, the current hotline number - 1-800-273-8255 - is still operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The commissioners and mental health advocates say this move will make it faster and easier for people to reach counselors in times of crisis and will save countless lives.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, who introduced the bill, says, “I applaud the FCC for taking this important step forward to ensuring anyone in crisis can more quickly and easily access the help they need. I’m proud to lead bipartisan legislation, approved by the Senate earlier this year, that supports the designation of 988 as the three-digit code to access suicide prevention resources and ensures its successful implementation. This reform was also approved by the House as part of the HEROES Act, and I look forward to it becoming law soon and supporting the FCC’s process to make 988 a reality.”

Suicide is currently the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.

