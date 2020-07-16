Advertisement

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

A Black Lives Matter billboard is seen next to a Confederate flag in Pittsboro, N.C., Thursday, July 16, 2020. A group in North Carolina erected the billboard to counter the flag that stands along the road.
A Black Lives Matter billboard is seen next to a Confederate flag in Pittsboro, N.C., Thursday, July 16, 2020. A group in North Carolina erected the billboard to counter the flag that stands along the road.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

Organizers of a fundraising campaign that paid for the sign said it’s meant to show that Confederate flags “do NOT represent” Pittsboro.

It was “divine intervention that there was this billboard that was available right beside a Confederate flag,” Kerwin Pittman, a coordinator with Emancipate North Carolina, told The Associated Press. “It only made sense to put a Black Lives Matter billboard right in front of this land.”

Sam White, who owns both the flagpole and the billboard, said he agreed to unfurl the Confederate flag last year after crews removed a Confederate statue that stood in front of the Chatham County Courthouse in the city.

“Friends called and asked if they could put a Confederate flag on my property,” White said. He says they did it “because the county commissioners had removed the Confederate statue.”

White has leased the billboard to Lamar Advertising, which sent representatives to notify him before putting up the Black Lives Matter sign on it.

“They wanted to know how I would react to it, and I told them I would not want a Black Lives Matter sign on that billboard,” he said. “And if they did there would be repercussions.”

White said company representatives told him they would notify him before putting it up, but went ahead and did it anyway without telling him in advance. He now wants the sign removed when company's lease expires at the end of August, but the company said it has until the end of September to remove it, White said.

White said he doesn’t think the sign will last that long. “I suspect other people don’t like that sign more than I do,” he said.

Pittman said that when the billboard was unveiled on Monday, a group of Confederate flag supporters was yelling at people and harassing them as they took photos with the sign.

As for White, he says he’s “not a racist,” and has “Black friends up and down the road here.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National

Executive assistant charged in Fahim Saleh's death

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The NYPD detective squad says tech CEO killer is his executive assistant.

National

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Updated: 1 hour ago
A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.

National

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL Associated Press Writers
Eliminating the extra payment would cut benefits for most recipients by 50% to 75%, depending on the size of each state's unemployment benefit.

National

Millions unemployed with benefits set to expire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 1 hours ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kay Smith died from complications of Stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread to her liver. She was a patient of Dr. Michael John Bigg, the owner of the Allison Breast Center.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for high heat and severe storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Tomorrow features high heat and a good chance for strong to severe storms late in the day

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: 2 hours ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.