Backyard Missions provides help with home improvement projects

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local church is doing its part to help community members with home improvement projects.

A group from the New Day Christian church in Wausau is working on various projects around the Wausau area to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is called “Backyard Missions” and on Thursday, July 16, the group helped with a home project of 89-year-old Korean War Veteran, Verlene Obermeier.

“The church is not primarily a building, although that’s often what we think of,” New Day Christian Church Pastor Aaron Winowiski said. “The church is not primarily a Sunday morning event the church is people.”

It’s the mission of the church to help local community members during a time where it’s unsafe for travel, but when there’s still a need.

“It just means so much to be a part of this and to be able to help the community in the way that we’re doing today,” Project Coordinator Linda Larson said.

At the house on Thursday, the church helped install gutters and dig trenches to relieve water issues.

Obermeier’s son, David could not be more appreciative of the help new day church provided to her home.

“These guys are busting their butts doing what they’re doing and as I said, this is still my mother’s house and she really appreciates what’s really going on here,” David Obermeier said.

Backyard Missions is comprised of more than 30 helpers with ages ranging from seven to 65, but this isn’t their only project.

"So we have a dozen projects this year that's less than we would normally do but we're just excited to do anything," Winowiski said.

New Day Church gets money and resources they need by raising funds from other projects and receive many donations from the community.

