Area Goodwill stores will require face masks

MENASHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require shoppers to wear face coverings in all of it’s 27 retail stores and training centers starting July 20.

In a press release, Goodwill NCW President and CEO Chris Hess said, “As an essential human services organization with a retail operation that fuels our mission, it’s important for us to do our part to slow the spread in our communities. Our top priority throughout this pandemic has been and always will continue to be to protect the health and safety of our team members, customers, and communities.” Employees have already been required to wear face coverings since the stores reopened in May.

Goodwill NCW retail store and training center team members will work with customers who come to the store without a mask to find a solution. Customers who cannot wear a face-covering because of a medical condition will be accommodated and are encouraged to wear an alternative option such as a face shield.

Goodwill NCW has locations in Antigo, Marshfield, Rhinelander, Shawano, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Rib Mountain, Weston, and Wisconsin Rapids.

